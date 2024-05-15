Mumbai North Central Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Varsha Gaikwad (L), Ujjwal Nikam (R) |

Maharashtra's importance in Indian politics is undeniable, wielding considerable influence with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, second only to Uttar Pradesh's 80. Unlike some states, Maharashtra rarely witnesses landslide victories, ensuring fiercely contested elections each cycle. With such a substantial seat count, Maharashtra has the potential to sway the outcomes of Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are a pivotal event, spanning five phases from April 19 to May 20. Divided into five phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. Mumbai, along with Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, gears up for a significant electoral showdown on May 20, highlighting the state's political vibrancy.

Importance Of Mumbai North Central Seat

The electoral landscape of Mumbai North Central constituency, comprising western suburbs such as Bandra, Santacruz, and Vile Parle, embodies socio-economic diversity, with dense populations of both affluent and middle-class citizens. Active participation from the masses is evident, with several citizen manifestos articulating the expectations and concerns of the local populace.

Key Candidates In The Fray

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has nominated Dharavi MLA and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad as their candidate for the seat. Gaikwad, who also heads the Mumbai Congress unit, has been a vocal advocate for addressing the region's challenges. However, her nomination was not without drama, involving deliberations among alliance partners.

In contrast, the Mahayuti alliance has fielded renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam as their candidate. Nikam's credentials include successfully prosecuting Ajmal Kasab and others in the 26/11 terror attack case, adding a significant profile to the alliance's candidacy. Notably, BJP decided not to nominate Poonam Mahajan, who secured victories in the 2014 and 2019 elections from the seat.

Results Of Past Elections

In the 2019 elections, BJP's Poonam Mahajan secured a resounding victory over Congress leader Priya Dutt, with a significant margin of 1,30,005 votes, marking the party's consecutive win from the constituency. Similarly, in 2014, Mahajan emerged victorious with an impressive margin of 1,86,771 votes against Dutt. However, in 2009, Dutt had defeated BJP's Mahesh Jethmalani by a margin of 1,74,555 votes.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.