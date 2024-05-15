Mumbai South Central Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Rahul Shewale (L), Anil Desai (R) |

Maharashtra, with its formidable 48 Lok Sabha seats, holds a significant sway in Indian politics, trailing only Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats in prominence. Unlike some states, landslide victories are rare in Maharashtra, intensifying the competition in each election cycle. With such a sizeable seat count, Maharashtra possesses the capacity to dictate the terms of Lok Sabha elections, particularly in critical scenarios.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are a crucial political event spanning five phases from April 19 to May 20, dividing the electoral process into distinct stages for efficient management. Mumbai, along with Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, gears up for a high-stakes electoral battle on May 20.

The electoral landscape of Mumbai, a mega city pulsating with diverse cultures and economic disparities, becomes the epicentre of a fierce tussle between two formidable alliances: the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance, led by Eknath Shinde's Shinde Sena, the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, confronts the MVA, spearheaded by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress.

Importance Of Mumbai South Central Seat

The Mumbai South Central constituency, comprising Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, and Mahim legislative assemblies, embodies the socio-economic diversity characteristic of Mumbai. Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, holds significant sway within the constituency, potentially influencing the electoral outcome.

Key Candidates In The Fray

Rahul Shewale, representing the Mahayuti alliance, is the incumbent MP from Mumbai South Central, having secured victory in the last two elections under the Shiv Sena banner. His extensive experience, including four terms as chairman of the BMC's standing committee, underscores his political acumen and administrative prowess.

On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has nominated Anil Desai, a seasoned Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, to contest from Mumbai South Central. Desai's expertise in election management, legal affairs, and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring enhances the MVA's electoral prospects.

Results Of Past Elections

In 2019, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale defeated Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad by a huge margin of 1,52,139 votes, marking the saffron party's second consecutive win from the high-profile seat. Previously, in 2014, Rahul Shewale secured his first massive victory, defeating Congress' Eknath Gaikwad by a margin of 1,38,180 votes. In 2009, Eknath Gaikwad had defeated Shiv Sena leader Suresh Gambhir by 75,706 votes.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.