 Caught On Camera: Tribal Man Peeps 'Creepily' At Foreigners Enjoying In Private Pool In Sri Lanka
A video from Sri Lanka has ignited intense debate online after it showed a man from a local indigenous tribe secretly watching tourists relaxing in a resort swimming pool. The clip, which has amassed millions of views, has triggered conversations ranging from cultural curiosity to colonial-era power dynamics and modern-day social inequality.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Camera: Tribal Man Peeps 'Creepily' At Foreigners Enjoying In Private Pool In Sri Lanka | X @yzbhakanen

In the viral footage, several tourists can be seen enjoying themselves in the pool area, dressed in typical swimwear, while the tribal man stands outside the boundary wall, quietly observing them. His sudden appearance and expression have left many viewers unsettled, with some calling the moment “straight out of a horror movie.” Others found the scene deeply thought-provoking, highlighting the stark contrast between luxury tourism and the realities of indigenous communities living nearby.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video’s rapid spread has led to divided reactions across social media. A section of users expressed discomfort, saying the sight felt 'creepy' or 'eerie,' emphasizing the awkwardness of an uninvited onlooker watching people in swim attire. However, many others defended the man, saying he was simply curious about a world he is not a part of, one that exists right beside his own but remains socially and economically distant.

Human rights activists and commentators have also joined the conversation, pointing out that the video exposes long-standing issues of inequality. While the identity of the man and the exact location are yet to be officially confirmed, the video has sparked important discussions about privacy, cultural gaps, and the responsibilities of tourists and resorts operating near indigenous settlements.

In another disturbing incident involving a female tourist from New Zealand has sparked widespread outrage in Sri Lanka after she posted a video detailing her traumatic experience of sexual harassment during her solo trip. The woman, who was travelling through Sri Lanka in a rickshaw-style vehicle, described the ordeal in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

