Caught On Camera: Massive Bear Enters Temple In Ooty In Search Of Food; Sparks Panic Among Locals

Ooty, Tamil Nadu: A bear was caught sneaking into the Ayyappan Temple in Ooty recently and has left locals and devotees stunned. The unusual sighting was spotted in the CCTV cameras of the temple and its office. On September 13, at around 2 AM, a bear entered the temple's premises in search of food. It also managed to open a glass window of the temple's office and snuck inside. According to the reports, it left the temple without hurting anyone or damaging anything.

The CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on the Internet. In which the bear can be seen sliding the glass windows of the office of the temple to make its way inside. It climbs the wall and enters the office. Further, the bear can be seen exploring the premises of the temple in search of food. After a long search, the bear left the area without damaging or hurting anyone.

The incident has left villagers, locals, and devotees in panic at a sudden and unusual sighting of a bear. Following the incident, forest officials confirmed the bear’s movement in the area and have taken necessary precautionary measures.

Bear Sightings In OOTY

Bear sightings, particularly Sloth Bears, have been reported in and around Ooty and the surrounding Nilgiris district, including incidents in residential areas, resorts, and towns, driven partly by a search for food and garbage dumping in the area. Recent events from August and July 2025 show bears venturing into populated areas in search of food, highlighting an increase in such encounters

