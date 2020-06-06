Carry Minati sends fans into frenzy with latest track 'Yalgaar'; takes dig at Kunal Kamra, YouTube

YouTube's legendary roaster, Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar has dropped his latest diss track 'Yalgaar' and his fans are loosing their calm. 'Carry Minati' once again topped the Twitter trends on Saturday as Twitterati reacted to the track, where Ajey had taken digs at Tiktok star Amir Siddiqui, comedian Kunal Kamra and Youtuber Dhhruv Rathee. This comes a weeks after the video-sharing platform deleted Carry's 'YouTube vs TikTok'.

In the video, Carry Minati takes a sly dig at YouTube for deleting his video as he sings:

"Inako bhee to mila tha jo mainne kamaaya

rote rote bhee inaka dhandha mainne chalaaya

phir bhee inhone hai saara dhandha mera khaaya

e saaree inakee maaya inaka hi kaala saaya

video giraake pure desh ka dil dukhaaya

inhe lagata he me ek fakeer hu."