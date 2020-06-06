Carry Minati sends fans into frenzy with latest track 'Yalgaar'; takes dig at Kunal Kamra, YouTube

YouTube's legendary roaster, Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar has dropped his latest diss track 'Yalgaar' and his fans are loosing their calm. 'Carry Minati' once again topped the Twitter trends on Saturday as Twitterati reacted to the track, where Ajey had taken digs at Tiktok star Amir Siddiqui, comedian Kunal Kamra and Youtuber Dhhruv Rathee. This comes a weeks after the video-sharing platform deleted Carry's 'YouTube vs TikTok'.
In the video, Carry Minati takes a sly dig at YouTube for deleting his video as he sings:
"Inako bhee to mila tha jo mainne kamaaya
rote rote bhee inaka dhandha mainne chalaaya
phir bhee inhone hai saara dhandha mera khaaya
e saaree inakee maaya inaka hi kaala saaya
video giraake pure desh ka dil dukhaaya
inhe lagata he me ek fakeer hu."
His war cry 'Yalgaar' also hits back at YouTube, comedian Kunal Kamra and Youtube star Dhruv Rathee. For the unversed, Nagar became a top Twitter trend for his Youtube vs Tiktok video. The roast, despite being claimed as a joke seemed to incite hate for the other platform and content creators. Hence, YouTube decided to delete the video. Kamra had dropped a 11-minute long video roasting the YouTube star in an animated version of himself. In the clip he had taken a series of pot-shots by comparing Minati’s use of vocabulary to a traffic jam and calling him the antonym of intellectual.
The video received over 21,076,100 views and has 4.2 million likes. Here's how Twitterati reacted to Carry Minati's rap song 'Yalgaar':
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)