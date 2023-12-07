'Car Never On Charge': Mumbai Traffic Police Responds To Man's False Challan Claim, Share Proof From EV Charging Station

Mumbai Police Respond To Man Who Claimed Of Receiving False Challan From Traffic Cop |

Mumbai Traffic Police responded to a man named Prabhat Tiwari who claimed that a cop at Mantralaya issued a false challan on his EV car which was said to be parked at a charging station. However, the police team clarified the issue after a video shared by Tiwari went viral online. They shared data from the respective charging station as proof and said that his car was "Never on charge." They also pointed out that the EV charging company JIO-BP Pulse denied the allegation of Tiwari's vehicle being charged there.

We enquired the allegation of your car being towed while it was being e-charged. To your disappointment, Jio-BP Pulse ( The EV charging company ) has denied your vehicle being charged at all! Only six cars were charged at that EV station on the said day. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 7, 2023

All you need to know about the EV car challan incident

In the video shared by Tiwari earlier, the man claimed that his electric vehicle was towed away by a traffic cop while it was being charged. He was heard saying (in Hindi), "Why make a charging point at Mantralaya if you to fine me? I have done nothing wrong to pay the fine." The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a challan (of Rs. 972) was issued to Tiwari for violating no-parking rules.

#Watch | Man Alleges Mumbai Traffic Cop Dragged EV Car Out Of Charging Station, Made False Challan



An X(formerly Twitter) user named Prabhat Tiwari, alleged on the platform that a traffic cop dragged his EV car out of a charging point near Mantralaya and made a false 'no… pic.twitter.com/yYO9pMmSx6 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 6, 2023

Mumbai Traffic Police respond with proof, quash man's allegations

Addressing the video and the incident, the Mumbai Traffic Police pointed out that Tiwari's claims didn't go in accordance with the proofs. "We enquired the allegation of your car being towed while it was being e-charged. To your disappointment, Jio-BP Pulse ( The EV charging company ) has denied your vehicle being charged," they tweeted. "To charge an EV on JIO-BP Pulse, you have to log into their app, which you didn’t. Your last log in on this EV charging unit was on 07.11.2023," they noted further.

To charge an EV on JIO-BP Pulse, you have to log into their app, which you didn’t. Your last log in on this EV charging unit was on 07.11.2023. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 7, 2023

Know about the exact timing of traffic police towing the EV car

"Parking your car near the EV Stn. was causing obstruction to another EV car drivers & your car was towed on the complaint of one amongst them," the traffic police said while stating the reason why on-duty officials had to take action on his car. It was learned that the vehicle was towed at 2.34 p.m. following which Tiwari visited the Marine Drive traffic division only after 4 p.m.

2 more traffic rule violations surface

While looking into the car's road history during the recent incident, the police team also learned that there were two previous traffic rule violations recorded under the vehicle. While one was another report of no parking, the other violation was noted to be jumping traffic signals. "We are all eyes and ears to understand your side of the story further as we are proceeding with legal action," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.