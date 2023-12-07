WATCH: Man Alleges Mumbai Traffic Police Dragged EV Car Out Of Charging Station, Issued False Challan | X

A commuter on Wednesday uploaded a video to social media platform ‘X’ claiming that a traffic police personnel had illegally removed his electric vehicle from a charging point at Mantralaya, Mumbai, and clamped it. The commuter, Prabhat Tiwari, claimed that the policeman, Amol (surname unclear), had issued him a challan for Rs 972 for parking at a no-parking spot.

#Watch | Man Alleges Mumbai Traffic Cop Dragged EV Car Out Of Charging Station, Made False Challan



An X(formerly Twitter) user named Prabhat Tiwari, alleged on the platform that a traffic cop dragged his EV car out of a charging point near Mantralaya and made a false 'no… pic.twitter.com/yYO9pMmSx6 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 6, 2023

EV vehicle allegedly dragged from charging station by police

The video begins with a shot of the policeman outside the station, then pans to the chowki and the clamped EV on the other side of the road. “I am standing near Mantralaya and this is my vehicle... This person [the policeman]... my car was getting charged... the EV charging station is over there,” Tiwari says in the video.

Vasooli proof @MTPHereToHelp

Refund & take strict action against such policem,

They are creating differences between police & comman citizens,

All proofs will be submitted whenever demanded to get justice. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice please take stringent action pic.twitter.com/bM1g19zARl — Prabhat Tiwari (@prabhatsirji) December 5, 2023

Car owner slams cop as "Vasooli Police Officer"

“He [the policeman] towed away my vehicle... the charging pin is still hanging out of the socket,” he says, adding, “And now he is telling me that people like me come all the time.” The message accompanying the video says: “Car was on charging, & they dragged it as for and made challan saying it’s on no parking, How rubbish is that, how a charging point is meant to be no parking place. Farzi challan and then vasooli, no one there to help.”

They did वसूली, taken advantage of my busyness, demanded cash and then forced me to pay the amount, otherwise they didn't allow me or my car to leave.

How can charging stations be no parking, strict action against such वसूली is demanded @MTPHereToHelp

Stop loot — Prabhat Tiwari (@prabhatsirji) December 5, 2023

Man seeks refund of challan amount

“Refund & take strict action against such police, They are creating differences between police & common citizens, All proofs will be submitted whenever demanded to get justice.” Tiwari also posted a copy of the challan on X and tagged Mumbai Police, Traffic Police, and the Chief Minister’s Office. The Traffic Police replied to the post, stating: “@MTPHereToHelp. We are sharing your concern Traffic Division for necessary stringent action.”