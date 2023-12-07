 WATCH: Man Alleges Mumbai Traffic Police Dragged EV Car Out Of Charging Station, Issued False Challan
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Man Alleges Mumbai Traffic Police Dragged EV Car Out Of Charging Station, Issued False Challan

WATCH: Man Alleges Mumbai Traffic Police Dragged EV Car Out Of Charging Station, Issued False Challan

“Refund & take strict action against such police, They are creating differences between police & common citizens, All proofs will be submitted whenever demanded to get justice.”

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Man Alleges Mumbai Traffic Police Dragged EV Car Out Of Charging Station, Issued False Challan | X

A commuter on Wednesday uploaded a video to social media platform ‘X’ claiming that a traffic police personnel had illegally removed his electric vehicle from a charging point at Mantralaya, Mumbai, and clamped it. The commuter, Prabhat Tiwari, claimed that the policeman, Amol (surname unclear), had issued him a challan for Rs 972 for parking at a no-parking spot.

EV vehicle allegedly dragged from charging station by police

The video begins with a shot of the policeman outside the station, then pans to the chowki and the clamped EV on the other side of the road. “I am standing near Mantralaya and this is my vehicle... This person [the policeman]... my car was getting charged... the EV charging station is over there,” Tiwari says in the video.

Car owner slams cop as "Vasooli Police Officer"

“He [the policeman] towed away my vehicle... the charging pin is still hanging out of the socket,” he says, adding, “And now he is telling me that people like me come all the time.” The message accompanying the video says: “Car was on charging, & they dragged it as for and made challan saying it’s on no parking, How rubbish is that, how a charging point is meant to be no parking place. Farzi challan and then vasooli, no one there to help.”

Man seeks refund of challan amount

“Refund & take strict action against such police, They are creating differences between police & common citizens, All proofs will be submitted whenever demanded to get justice.” Tiwari also posted a copy of the challan on X and tagged Mumbai Police, Traffic Police, and the Chief Minister’s Office. The Traffic Police replied to the post, stating: “@MTPHereToHelp. We are sharing your concern Traffic Division for necessary stringent action.”

Read Also
Mumbai Traffic Police, Criticised By NCP MP Amol Kolhe, Reveals His Pending E-Challans Worth...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Man Alleges Mumbai Traffic Police Dragged EV Car Out Of Charging Station, Issued False...

WATCH: Man Alleges Mumbai Traffic Police Dragged EV Car Out Of Charging Station, Issued False...

WATCH: Brave Dog Swims Through Floodwater In Chennai's Arumbakkam; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Brave Dog Swims Through Floodwater In Chennai's Arumbakkam; Video Goes Viral

VIDEO: 14-Foot-Long Python Enters Cloth Shop Inside Crowded Market In UP's Meerut

VIDEO: 14-Foot-Long Python Enters Cloth Shop Inside Crowded Market In UP's Meerut

WATCH: Animal Review In Hyderabadi Style Goes Viral; Anchor Says 'Aakhri Scene Mein Sanjay Dutt Ka...

WATCH: Animal Review In Hyderabadi Style Goes Viral; Anchor Says 'Aakhri Scene Mein Sanjay Dutt Ka...

Cyclone Michaung: After Crocodile, Live Fish Spotted On Chennai Road; Visuals Surface

Cyclone Michaung: After Crocodile, Live Fish Spotted On Chennai Road; Visuals Surface