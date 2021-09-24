e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 05:03 PM IST

'Captain cool or captain fearless?': RCB set to fight CSK at IPL; netizens excited to see #DhoniVsKohli

FPJ Web Desk
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli | Twitter

On Wednesday, September 24, two fierce teams and fierce captains are set to fight it out on the pitch.

Tonight, at the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is all set to battle Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL always has cricket fans across India excited every time a match takes place. However, the excitement for this match is higher than that for others. Kohli and Dhoni coming on the same pitch as rivals has given cricket fans a reason to await the match anxiously.

Also, this could be the last time that the two legends come to the pitch together as captains of their respective teams as Kohli has stepped down from captaincy in IPL.

Sharing their excitement for the upcoming match, one Twitter user wrote, "Highest run scorer against CSK- Kohli Highest run scorer against RCB- Dhoni Exciting battle ahead."

Another wrote, "Perhaps tonight it will be the last match where we will witness Captain Dhoni vs Captain Kohli. End of a legacy..!"

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

