'Team is bigger than individual': Gautam Gambhir posts his picture to celebrate #WC2007 win; enraged netizens bring up old tweets to criticise

It was on this day, 14 years ago, when MS Dhoni-led India emerged triumphant in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup played in South Africa.

The summit clash was played between India and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. In the match against Pakistan, India won the toss and opted to bat first.

Virender Sehwag was ruled out of the match due to an injury and as a result, Yusuf Pathan and Gautam Gambhir came out to open the batting. Yusuf Pathan (15) hit one four and one six to let India get off to a flier, but he was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Asif in the third over. Robin Uthappa (8) was also sent back cheaply, and as a result, India was reduced to 40/2.

Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh then retrieved the innings for India as the duo put on 63 runs for the fourth wicket.

In the final over, Pakistan needed 13 to win and Dhoni opted for Joginder Sharma to bowl the six deliveries. Misbah hammered the second delivery of the over for a six, and India's hope of winning the match looked glim. However, on the third delivery of the over, Misbah went for a scoop shot only to hand a simple catch to Sreesanth.

As a result, India won the finals by five runs and took home the coveted T20 trophy.

Revisiting the day, Gambhir shared a picture of himself on Twitter and wrote, "When every Indian became a champion after 24 years! #WC2007."

However, this didn't go well with many cricket fans who dug up a previous tweet by Gambhir wherein he had criticised the credit for a win going only to Dhoni.

Many called out Gambhir asked him to 'practice what he preaches'. Meanwhile, Gambhir's fans came to his rescue. Thus, a Twitter spat began.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 04:04 PM IST