Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:06 AM IST

'Can't wait': #Windows11 launch fills netizens with excitement

Dhea Eapen
Users around the world are super pumped as Windows 11 is now ready to be downloaded and installed on computers. Microsoft began rolling out the software upgrade in each time zone on October 5. Eligible devices in most areas of the world have already started receiving it. Keep in mind that your computer must be compatible. According to Microsoft, users of older PCs can update to Windows 11 by downloading the ISO file and manually installing the operating system.

While many desktops and laptops running the Windows 10 operating system have already received the update, others will have to wait because the software is rolled out in steps and takes time. To check if your system is compatible, go to Settings > Windows Update after which you will be able to see if the update is available for you.

The new Windows 11 update has taken netizens on cloud 9. While some users have already gotten the update, others continue to wait patiently for it to happen. Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their experiences with the all new Windows 11update, also recommending their fellow users to get it soon.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:06 AM IST
