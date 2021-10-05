'Can't wait': #Windows11 launch fills netizens with excitement

Users around the world are super pumped as Windows 11 is now ready to be downloaded and installed on computers. Microsoft began rolling out the software upgrade in each time zone on October 5. Eligible devices in most areas of the world have already started receiving it. Keep in mind that your computer must be compatible. According to Microsoft, users of older PCs can update to Windows 11 by downloading the ISO file and manually installing the operating system.

While many desktops and laptops running the Windows 10 operating system have already received the update, others will have to wait because the software is rolled out in steps and takes time. To check if your system is compatible, go to Settings > Windows Update after which you will be able to see if the update is available for you.

The new Windows 11 update has taken netizens on cloud 9. While some users have already gotten the update, others continue to wait patiently for it to happen. Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their experiences with the all new Windows 11update, also recommending their fellow users to get it soon.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Like number 1 🧡 I waited for #Windows11 so much!! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/qbvygwdybQ — rapharias (@rapharias) October 5, 2021

Oooooh!!! Windows 11 is amazing, great and I hope that it will be more powerful and incredible Operation system in the World. By the way Windows 11 is trending on Twitter. Thank you Microsoft windows 👏 — Sylvester Miranda (@SylvesterMiran3) October 5, 2021

OMG I CANT WAIT 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ucfHeyhbjE — Paul (@Paul_Magro_) October 5, 2021

Just amazing 👏🏾



You deserve it guys. Thanks for the hard work. — boris Linvani (@boris_linvani) October 5, 2021

Goodbye Windows 10! I upgraded my PC to #Windows11, and I thought I'd move all of my icons from my Taskbar to the new Start Menu. It's so much cleaner than it was before. Hopefully I get to experience Auto HDR feature in Games soon. pic.twitter.com/fTCtereq7K — Dilzz 🎃 (@DilzzCreations) October 4, 2021

Just finished installing #Windows11 looks good. Now time to test it out and see how I like it. pic.twitter.com/V5OEjmnc1p — iamwaynegilbert (@iamwaynegilbert) October 5, 2021

Damn excited today...even i have an exam but still happy😅 — Suryansh Panda (@SuryanshPanda1) October 5, 2021

So Somebody Tell What When It Come #Windows11 I Can't Wait! pic.twitter.com/WykCLb23gG — The Mezon (@UthpalaThanuja3) October 4, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:06 AM IST