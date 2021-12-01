'Can't even sing national anthem properly': BJP leaders slam West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after video goes viral

A video clip of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee singing a "mutilated version" of India's national anthem has gone viral on social media on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and many on social media have slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo for "insulting" the national anthem.

Sharing the video, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted: "Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestation of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it. Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India’s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?"

BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote: "Bengal CM @MamataOfficial sitting at a constitution post insults National Anthem at a gathering in Mumbai. Doesn't she know proper National Anthem etiquette or is she insulting knowingly?"

Check out a few Twitter reactions below:

The alleged video is reportedly from her interaction with members of the civil society.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, social activist Medha Patkar, director Mahesh Bhatt, actor Richa Chadha, actor Swara Bhasker and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were among those who participated in the interaction.

Interacting with civil society members in Mumbai, Banerjee said, "If most of the time you stay overseas, how will politics be done? Politics demands continuous endeavor. I want the federal structure to be strong. And it is better if all the regional parties walk together. Regional parties build up the national party. If all the regional parties are together then it is a very easy game to defeat BJP."

"There are various regional parties in the states in power who are afraid of BJP keeping CBI, ED, and others in mind. The way we fight BJP others cannot. Our strategy is to fight for all people, every section of society with special attention to the poor. I will fight till alive," said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 10:06 PM IST