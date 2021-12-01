'We are ready for a female prime minister': Richa Chadha tells West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; watch video

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, met members of the civil society on Wednesday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, social activist Medha Patkar, director Mahesh Bhatt, actor Richa Chadha, actor Swara Bhasker and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were among those who participated in the interaction.

During the interaction with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Richa Chadha said the country is ready for a female prime minister.

"I think we are ready for a female prime minister, ma'am. The time is right for some goddess energy. So, my compliments to you for that," she said.

Slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the actor said: "I, as a person, feel very unfortunate that I am young and living through this time where I feel half of my time has been under the regime that directly was inspirational from the Nazi party."

Meanwhile, underlining the need to strengthen the federal structure of the country, Banerjee on Wednesday said if all the regional parties come together then defeating the BJP will be very easy.

In a seeming attempt at pan-national expansion or alliance with "like minded parties" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee is on a visit to Mumbai where she is meeting top NCP and Shiv Sena leaders.

Interacting with civil society members in Mumbai, Banerjee said, "If most of the time you stay overseas, how will politics be done? Politics demands continuous endeavor. I want the federal structure to be strong. And it is better if all the regional parties walk together. Regional parties build up the national party. If all the regional parties are together then it is a very easy game to defeat BJP."

"There are various regional parties in the states in power who are afraid of BJP keeping CBI, ED, and others in mind. The way we fight BJP others cannot. Our strategy is to fight for all people, every section of society with special attention to the poor. I will fight till alive," said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 06:35 PM IST