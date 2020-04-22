Canadian PM Justin Trudeau becomes internet's new crush after slow-mo video of his hair flip makes time slow down

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became internet's new crush after slow-motion videos of him, flipping his hair, went viral on Twitter. Justin Trudeau recently addressed the press about the COVID-19 crisis in his country and a snippet from his interview is making the internet gasp for air! In the edited versions of the video, Trudeau can be seen fixing his hair as he tries to push it off of his forehead. Soon after the press conference, the videos of Canadian Prime Minister's hair flip went viral on the internet and Twitterati declared that he was the new crush.

A user wrote, "After watching this video of hair flip. Man I have crush on this man."

"Your hair looks sexy pushed back. #JustinTrudeau | that hair flip tho," wrote another user.

Check out the reactions here: