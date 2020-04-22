Sunny Baba: Beggar from Patna goes viral after performing Jim Reeves's 'He'll Have To Go'

A video of a beggar from Patna crooning Jim Reeves's 'He'll Have To Go' has been going viral on the internet and it will definitely make you smile. In the 2-minutes video, a person can be heard having a conversation with the man as the latter replies in fluent English.
The person behind the camera is heard asking the beggar, "So what do you do for your day to day life?" To which he says, "I beg." When asked about what he eats for his meals, he says, "Whatever the almighty gives me, I am happy with that." Further in the video, the man is seen smiling at the camera as he adds, "I am a singer and a dancer. My name is Sunny baba."
He then renders Jim Reeves's 1959 hit song 'He'll Have to Go'.
Watch the video here:
It's not just Sunny Baba's command over English that is winning hearts on the internet but also the sparkle in his eyes and his sweet smile.
Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Wonder what circumstances would have compelled him to be on the streets & beg ! Yet he looks so content ! This is a classic instance of having achieve Viveka (disenchantment) & Vairagya (detachment) from desires & he is clearly looking inward. This is a lovely share"
"What is impressive about him is he is happy and content.. that’s a great quality," wrote another.
A user wrote, "This is REAL INDIA .When even a rugged looking stone promises life and hope. Priceless Indeed."
James Travis Reeves popularly known as Gentleman Jim is an American country singer who has given some of the best chart busters in his era.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)