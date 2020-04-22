Sunny Baba: Beggar from Patna goes viral after performing Jim Reeves's 'He'll Have To Go'

A video of a beggar from Patna crooning Jim Reeves's 'He'll Have To Go' has been going viral on the internet and it will definitely make you smile. In the 2-minutes video, a person can be heard having a conversation with the man as the latter replies in fluent English.

The person behind the camera is heard asking the beggar, "So what do you do for your day to day life?" To which he says, "I beg." When asked about what he eats for his meals, he says, "Whatever the almighty gives me, I am happy with that." Further in the video, the man is seen smiling at the camera as he adds, "I am a singer and a dancer. My name is Sunny baba."

He then renders Jim Reeves's 1959 hit song 'He'll Have to Go'.

Watch the video here: