'Burqa is an essential part in Islam', says AIMIM leader Waris Pathan; Twitter reacts

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Monday said that the burqa is an essential part of Islam and that no one forces Muslim women to wear it. However, Twitter brutally trolled the former MLA for his comment.
It started with a tweet from author Taslima Nasreen. Taking to Twitter, she said that burqas are like chastity belts. She wrote, "Where are all the empowerwalis? Do they know why they are asked to wear burqas? Because men get sexually aroused when they see women. It means women are nothing but sex objects. Burqas are like chastity belts."
Pathan slammed Nasreen for her statement. The AIMIM leader said that she should change her name and let people know that she was no longer a Muslim by her religious practice. He tweeted, "Madam you first of all change your name and let people know you are no longer a Muslim by your religious practice.
He added, "Burqa (HIJAB) is an essential part in Islam which our mothers & sisters wear it by their own concern no one force them. You are slave of those people who hate us."
However, Twitter trolled Pathan. A user wrote, "So much free choice that mothers and sisters have that if they indeed exercise that choice and refuse to wear a burqa they will be asked to change their name and denounce their religion!"
Another user wrote, "If Burqa (hijab) is “essential” for Islam, then how can it also be by choice for Muslim women?So @aimim_national thinks women who don’t wear it are not true Muslims?"
Here is how Twitter reacted:
