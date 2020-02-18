'Burqa is an essential part in Islam', says AIMIM leader Waris Pathan; Twitter reacts

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Monday said that the burqa is an essential part of Islam and that no one forces Muslim women to wear it. However, Twitter brutally trolled the former MLA for his comment.

It started with a tweet from author Taslima Nasreen. Taking to Twitter, she said that burqas are like chastity belts. She wrote, "Where are all the empowerwalis? Do they know why they are asked to wear burqas? Because men get sexually aroused when they see women. It means women are nothing but sex objects. Burqas are like chastity belts."