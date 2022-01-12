Burglar in Assam cooks khichdi in the middle of robbery, apprehended

Khichdi is considered to be a comfort food, one that is very good for your health, but seems this nutritious meal turned out injurious for a person's well-being recently. Confused? Wait till you read about the amusing case of a hungry burglar who stopped to cook khichdi in the middle of a theft and was soon apprehended for folly. Assam Police on Tuesday took to Twitter to share details of the bizarre incident, informing that the thief was arrested by police in Guwahati.

"The curious case of a cereal burglar!" wrote Assam Police on Twitter. "Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being.

"The burglar has been arrested and Guwahati Police is serving him some hot meals."

According to a report in The Hindu, the burglar broke into a house in Guwahati's Hengerabari area while the homeowners were out.

Neighbours, however, were alarmed by his presence when he started preparing khichdi as they heard noises from the kitchen. Knowing that the owners were not home, neighbours caught the thief and handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, Assam Police's humourous take on the attempted robbery is leaving netizens in splits. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:10 PM IST