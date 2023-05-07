Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years to get over ₹3 crore | screengrab- Instagram

We all love to get rewarded in the form of appraisals and promotions in our professions but do we get a huge amount of money for our sincerity and dedication at our workplaces?

An employee working at Burger King got the result of all his hard work after 27 years of serving at the food chain restaurant. A 54-year-old Burger King employee who never missed a day of work in 27 years is set to receive over $400,000, equivalent to ₹3.26 crore, on his retirement, the UK’s Daily Express newspaper reported.

Kevin Ford of Las Vegas, US, will get the money from a 'GoFundme campaign.' Celebrities such as David Spade joined with donations.

In the now viral video, Kevin Ford was seen showing what he had received from his colleagues. He got a movie ticket, snacks, a Starbucks drink, two pens, two lighters and a couple of keys.

An Instagram page titled Kevin Ford shared the video and the caption read, “People Say You Can’t Keep Workers Nowadays, He Even Worked Through the Early Covid Days, Never Missing A Day of Work, This Union-Guys ‘Worked At Vegas’ Airport for Over 27 Years, He Got Nothing on His 25th Anniversary Date, But Just Look How Grateful His Employer Was on His 27th Year.”

WATCH:

On the NBC show, Kevin Ford said, “It’s like a dream, a dream come true, that nobody can think of this. It’s just overwhelming. I’m grateful for everything. I’m grateful for every day I wake up, that I can go to work, that I can be a good citizen, be a good American, and just do my part. I’m just grateful for everything I get.”

Daily Express quoted Kevin Ford’s daughter Seryna as saying, “The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work. He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago.”

“Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionised,” she said. He paid for his four daughters’ high school and college education with full healthcare coverage.