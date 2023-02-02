Stock Market Crash: Durex adds a 'safe sex' twist to the 'Mutual Fund Disclaimer,' Instagram reel goes viral

Are you in the mood to celebrate the budget session? In case, things came your way, as expected from the stock market or the Union Budget announcements, you might have some plans to rock and roll. See, we caught you there!

However, for a few days, Twitter was seen trending with #StockMarketCrash suggesting that the period hasn't been so great for investors, especially those who invested in Mutual Funds. Yes, yes, the term 'Mutual Fund' would immediately remind you of the disclaimer of the risks that it goes with.

Can you recollect that for once? "Mumbai Funds are subject to market risk..." Wait, how about a twist to this disclaimer and just for some kinky fun? Condom brand Durex just added a 'sexy twist' by calling it 'Mutual Fun' instead of Mutual Fund...

Got in the mood to know more? We have it covered for you. Durex condoms released an Instagram reel on the lines of 'Mutual Funds' and it was word played focussing on 'safe sex.' The ad reads, "Mutual Fun intercourse is not subject to any risk when you invest in safe sex, please choose your variant carefully."

Watch video:

In the video, a bull and a bear (the two animals used to denote the ups and downs of the stock market) have been used as the background image filled with love hearts icons. Not just that, even the voice heard in the Durex advertisement matches the stern tone of the disclaimer voice used at the end of every mutual fund ad.

The quirky ad goes on to highlight the importance of it on the lines of the trade market which is currently a huge topic of discussion, given the recently announced budget, stock market concerns, and various other issues. The post is captioned, "We’re the safety market #iykyk."

