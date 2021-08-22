e-Paper Get App

India reports 30,948 new cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:43 PM IST

'Brought back painful memories': Children shot, civilians injured as Israel strikes Gaza; netizens share horrific pics and videos

FPJ Web Desk
Palestinian protesters stand by burning tyres during a demonstration by the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, to denounce the Israeli siege of the Palestinian strip and express support for Jerusalems Al-Aqsa mosque, on August 21, 2021. | AFP

Israel's military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to a violent demonstration on the perimeter fence that left an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said.

Saturday's violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organised by Gaza's Hamas rulers to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory.

The demonstration grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified border fence and threw rocks and explosives toward Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen billowing from burning tires.

At least 24 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, were injured by Israeli gunfire, according to the Gaza health ministry. An Israeli Border Police officer was shot and critically injured.

The army said in a statement that in response to the violent demonstrations, fighter planes hit "four weapons and storage manufacturing sites" belonging to Gaza's Hamas rulers, and that the military deployed additional troops to the region near the border with the Palestinian enclave.

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought four wars and countless skirmishes since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in a 2007 coup, a year after winning a Palestinian election.

May's most recent round of fighting, an 11-day war fought to an inconclusive cease-fire, killed at least 254 people in Gaza, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Horrific scenes from the airstrike made it to Twitter as people shared images, videos, and news from the ground. Many called attention towards the incident and asked for global support for Palestine.

Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:43 PM IST
