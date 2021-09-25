'Britannia no longer makes Peak Freans version': Food author Vir Sanghvi upset over change in bourbon biscuits, shares picture on Twitter

Vir Sanghvi, food author and writer with 4.2 million followers on Twitter, shared interesting facts about bourbon, again. Vir seems to have not been over the bourbon hangover.

On Saturday, Sanghvi shared a picture of Britannia's bourbon biscuit along side another bourbon chocolate biscuit by Dark Fantasy. He wrote, "Bourbon: the one on the left is Britannia. Decades ago the company introduced it to India making the version sold by Peak Freans in the UK. The darker one (right) is newer: Dark Fantasy, an Indian brand. Britannia no longer makes the Peak Freans version. Their Bourbon is also new".

Earlier, Sanghvi had raised a query on Britannia's bourbon biscuit's size. "Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn't Bourbon biscuits used to be longer," he asked tagging Bourbon's manufacturing company Britannia in the post.

Vir Sanghvi and Britannia had a fun banter on Twitter after Britannia responded to Vir's tweet. "No change in size, Vir. We know expectations are big, though," wrote Britannia in their tweet. Vir Sanghvi wrote back asking, "No change since when?" Then, Britannia responded, "Not in the last 6 years at least, Vir. And we hope you have been having us more often than that."

His followers had agreed that indeed, the biscuit's size had reduced over the years, including it's original taste and quality.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 09:02 PM IST