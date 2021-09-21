e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:14 PM IST

'Wasn't Bourbon biscuit longer?': Twitter nostalgic over iconic biscuit's size; Britannia responds

FPJ Web Desk
What is better? Oreos or Hide & Seek? This debate is never ending. While most of relish over chocolate cookies and biscuits, some cannot get over strawberry jim jams for the go. Today, food author and writer Vir Sanghvi relised on Britannia's bourbon biscuits and raised a query on the biscuit's size.

"Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn't Bourbon biscuits used to be longer," he asked tagging Bourbon's manufacturing company Britannia in the post. Various celebrities, politicians reacted to his question.

Vir Sanghvi and Britannia had a fun banter on Twitter after Britannia responded to Vir's tweet. "No change in size, Vir. We know expectations are big, though," wrote Britannia in their tweet. Vir Sanghvi wrote back asking, "No change since when?" Then, Britannia responded, "Not in the last 6 years at least, Vir. And we hope you have been having us more often than that."

Here's how everyone reacted:

