Brazil Bizarre: Man Who Stole Woman's Phone Is Now Her Boyfriend; Couple's Love Story Goes Viral

In a bizarre case reported from Brazil, a woman claimed to have fallen in love with the man who stole her phone. The moment when her phone was robbed was said to be their 'first date.' And, this wasn't a one-sided love story as the man told media that he too developed feelings for the woman after looking into her photos on the device.

People would be upset and angry when someone snatches their phone away on the streets and later rush to the police to complain. However, identified as Emanuela was quite different. So, for the man, it was a case of him initially stealing the phone and then the heart!

É só no Brasil mesmo….kkkkkkkkkkk. pic.twitter.com/EmrqKfUzZM — Milton Neves (@Miltonneves) July 21, 2023

“I was walking down the street where he lives and unfortunately, I was mugged,” the woman, identified as Emanuela, told reporters while recounting their “first date” at a media event in Brazil, international news media reported while sharing insights from her love story which has now gone viral.

Speaking to the media, the thief-turned-boyfriend said, "I was going through a difficult situation because I didn’t have a woman, you know? When I saw her photo on the phone, I said to myself ‘What a beautiful brunette, you don’t see a brunette like that every day,’ and I regretted stealing it. (sic)”

