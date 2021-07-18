Boris Johnson changes plan to skip COVID-19 quarantine after virus exposure; Twitterati call the U-turn 'disgraceful'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak will self-isolate after coming in contact with the country's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported on Sunday.
This comes hours after they said Downing Street said that they would take part in a new scheme involving daily testing. However, hours later, backlash from the opposition parties prompted the leaders to go into self-isolating.
"This Conservative Government is in chaos. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak tried to fix the rules yet again to benefit themselves. They only backtracked when they got found out. They're like failed bank robbers who only offered to give the money back because they've been caught," Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted.
Taking to Twitter, Chancellor Sunak said that he will not take part in the pilot project and choose to self-isolate.
"Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren't the same for everyone is wrong. To that end I'll be self-isolating as normal and not taking part in the pilot," Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Twitter.
The news didn't go well with a lot of people who called out the partiality. Many demanded that Johnson and Sunak should isolate themselves just like other citizens.
When news came out, that after the received condemnation, Johnson and Sunak will isolate themselves only outside of work, netizens were still upset calling the 'U-turn' disgraceful.
Here's what people are saying.
