Boris Johnson changes plan to skip COVID-19 quarantine after virus exposure; Twitterati call the U-turn 'disgraceful'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak will self-isolate after coming in contact with the country's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported on Sunday.

This comes hours after they said Downing Street said that they would take part in a new scheme involving daily testing. However, hours later, backlash from the opposition parties prompted the leaders to go into self-isolating.

"This Conservative Government is in chaos. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak tried to fix the rules yet again to benefit themselves. They only backtracked when they got found out. They're like failed bank robbers who only offered to give the money back because they've been caught," Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted.