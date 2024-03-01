 BJP Tamil Nadu Wishes CM Stalin In Mandarin On His Birthday Amid ISRO Ad Row
BJP Tamil Nadu Wishes CM Stalin In Mandarin On His Birthday Amid ISRO Ad Row

Notably, PM Modi on Thursday hit out at the Tamil Nadu CM after a newspaper advertisement in Tamil Nadu featuring PM Modi and CM Stalin had a picture of a rocket bearing the Chinese flag on it.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Social media handle of Bhartiya Janata Party's state unit has wished the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin in Mandrin language.

Taking to X, BJP Tamil Nadu wrote, "On behalf of BJP Tamilnadu , here’s wishing our Honourable CM Thiru MK Stalin avargal a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long & healthy life!"

In the tweet BJP Tamil Nadu also share a graphical image wishing the Chief Minister of the Tamil Nadu in Mandrain language. Mandrin language is widely spoken in the China.

In another post, BJP Tamil Nadu clarified the meaning of the text written on the image.

"For those who would like to wish our CM in Mandarin, please use this: (Happy birthday Stalin! Wish you a long and healthy life!)", wrote the post explaining the meaning of the Mandarin text.

ISRO ad controversy

The birthday wish comes amid verbal clash between the DMK and the BJP following a newspaper advertisement by a Tamil Nadu minister regarding ISRO's upcoming spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district.

The DMK faced severe criticism from the BJP, as PM Modi accused the party of neglecting India's achievements in space technology and called for an apology.

“DMK is a party that does not work but seeks to take false credit for central schemes. They paste their stickers on our schemes. Now they have crossed limits by pasting China’s sticker to take credit for the ISRO launchpad in Tamil Nadu,” Modi charged at a meeting in Tirunelveli in south Tamil Nadu. X

Alleging that the DMK was not ready to accept India’s progress in the space sector, he said, “with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India’s rocket in them.” He charged the DMK did not want to present India’s space success in front of the world. “They insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money. Now it is high time that the DMK is punished for their deeds,” he said converting the official function into a Lok Sabha poll campaign platform.

