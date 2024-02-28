'Taking Credit for ISRO's Achievements': PM Modi's Sly Dig After DMK's 'China Flag On Rocket' Faux Pas |

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has ignited a fresh controversy on Wednesday with an advertisement welcoming Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone for the Kulasekaranpattinam Spaceport.

State Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan published the ad in local Tamil newspapers, featuring a picture of PM Modi, CM Stalin and DMK ministers, with a rocket in the background. However, what sparked outrage was the presence of a rocket bearing a Chinese flag in the image.

PM Modi Slams DMK Govt

The move prompted severe backlash, including from PM Modi and state BJP chief K Annamalai. During a rally today in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, PM Modi condemned the DMK government, accusing them of taking undue credit and even placing stickers of China to claim credit for the ISRO launch pad. He emphasized the insult to India's space sector and taxpayers' money.

Slamming the DMK govt there, PM Modi said, "DMK is such a party which doesn't do any work but goes ahead to take false credit. Who doesn't know that these people put their stickers on our schemes? Now they have crossed the limit, they have pasted stickers of China to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu."

"They are not ready to see the progress of India's space and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India's space in it. They did not want to share India's space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, your tax money... Now the time has come to punish the DMK," he added.

PM Modi stated that the DMK's actions undermine India's progress in space and reflect their lack of respect for the nation's achievements. He highlighted the need to hold the DMK accountable for their actions.

BJP Extends Attack Against DMK Govt

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also slammed the DMK for its advertisement featuring PM Modi, CM Stalin, and a space rocket bearing China's flag. He accused the ruling party of prioritising China over India's sovereignty.

"This advertisement by DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of DMK’s commitment to China & their total disregard for our country’s sovereignty. DMK, a party flighing high on corruption, has been desperate to paste stickers ever since the announcement of ISRO’s second launch pad in Kulasekarapatinam was released," said K Annamalai.

Annamalai criticised the DMK for its history of corruption and desperation to take credit for ISRO's second launch pad in Kulasekarapatinam. He reminded the public of the DMK's past actions, which led to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre being located in Andhra Pradesh instead of Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai provided historical context, citing an incident where a minister from Tamil Nadu, deputised for a meeting regarding ISRO's first launch pad, displayed inappropriate behaviour. This, he argued, demonstrated the DMK's long-standing disregard for India's space program.