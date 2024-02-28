 MP: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1,393 Cr Coalfield Projects On Feb 29
MP: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1,393 Cr Coalfield Projects On Feb 29

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two first mile connectivity projects of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 1,393.69 crore on Thursday, for the faster evacuation of coal in an environment-friendly way, the Coal Ministry said on Wednesday.

The two projects of the Coal India Ltd subsidiary will result in an efficient mechanised evacuation of coal from the mines that will reduce carbon emissions.

Among the noteworthy projects to be unveiled are the Jayant OCP CHP-SILO and the Dudhichua OCP CHP-SILO. The Jayant OCP CHP-SILO boasts a capacity of 15 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) and has been developed with an investment of Rs 723.50 crore.

MP: Glut In Garlic, Market Goes Gaga, But Farmers Wait Roadside With Crop
Similarly, the Dudhichua OCP CHP-SILO, with a capacity of 10 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA), has been constructed with an investment of Rs 670.19 crore, an official statement said.

Projects to contribute to greener environment

These projects will usher in a new era of efficiency and sustainability in coal evacuation processes, while reducing both transportation time and costs, thereby enhancing overall productivity and profitability. Moreover, by optimising logistics and minimising carbon emissions, these projects will contribute to a greener and more environmentally conscious approach to dispatch of quality coal and its distribution, the statement added.

