 Bizarre Revenge! 18-Year-Old Chinese Girl Chases, Catches & Bites Mouse After It Attacked Her Finger
It was learned that the girl felt weird about what she had insanely done and regretted the whole scene.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Chinese girl bites mouse | Freepik

In a bizarre case reported from China, a teen who was bitten by a mouse took revenge in a similar way. She chased the rodent and caught it to bite back. While one would probably shoo away the mouse, escape from the spot, or place a trap for it, she ditched all usual means of dealing with the situation. After the mouse bit her at her University dormitory, she traced its path and held the rodent attacking it in a shocking revenge. She ended up sinking her teeth into its head after it bit her finger.

Mouse dies

The disgusting incident took place on December 21 in eastern China when the pesky rodent approached and bit her finger, following her gripping it in her palm and leaving it with her bite mark on its head. However, the mouse lost its life soon, allegedly due to the firm gripping by the girl which led to suffocation.

Bites rodent, injures self

Local media reported that the act left her injured on her lips and shocked doctors who learned about it. The 18-year-old biter's roommate took to the social media platform Douyin saying, "It took the doctor a while to work out how to write up her case file." Later, the girl added that she underwent prompt healthcare services and was doing fine.

Regret follows

It was learned that the girl felt weird about what she had insanely done and regretted the whole scene. Reportedly, she was too ashamed to appear for medical treatment after letting the doctors know about her act.

