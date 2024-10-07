Bizarre! Qantas Flight From Australia To Japan Screens Adult-Rated 'Daddio' Film By Mistake, Flyers Couldn't Pause Or Stop Due To Tech Error

Representative Image

In an embarrassing incident for Qantas flight QF59, passengers travelling from Sydney in Australia to Haneda in Japan were shocked when they found an adult film playing on all the screens during the flight. To add to the misery of passengers, they could not select another movie when they tried to change the channel.

The movie played in the flight was R-rated film, Daddio, which contains nudity, sex scenes and profane language.

Families and children inside the plane were put in an awkward situation as the adult film was played for close to an hour before it was changed. The adult film was replaced with a child friendly movie.

Media reports quoted a Reddit passenger who claimed that passengers could neither "pause or turn off" the adult film.

As per reports, Qantas also issued a statement and apologised over the incident. It is also investigating the incident, claimed media reports.

"The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience. All screens were changed to a family friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible. We are reviewing how the movie was selected," Qantas spokesperson told news.com.au conforming the incident.

Daddio is a 2023 drama film starring Hollywood stars Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson. The film revolves around the plot showing a woman getting into a taxi at New York airport and talking about her life experiences with the driver.