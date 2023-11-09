Bizarre! Putting Toilet Paper In The Refrigerator Is The New Trend

A bizarre trend has surfaced on social media which expects people to place their toilet papers or tissues inside the refrigerator. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. The weird activity has actually caught the attention of many netizens who are trying and filming it. Spilling the beans about this, let us tell you people believe storing toilet paper there next to other perishable food items can be a saviour hack.

Has the trend rolled up with the idea that cool tissues could help provide comfort to people suffering from a bad stomach or experiencing diarrhoea? Not really, it has much to do with food storage. Keeping the toilet roll in the cool place alongside other items is said to help curb bad odour.

Baking soda is reportedly used to neutralize smells and eliminate foul ones. It is seen as a cost-effective method of doing so. So, by placing the rolls in the fridge one may be able to get rid of any unpleasant smell inside it either due to spoiled milk or rotten fruits. A TikTok user was quoted in news reports for swearing that it was a secret hack stolen from the hotel industry.

TikTok users are posting their videos of picking a few toilet paper rolls and placing them in the fridge next to other objects inside. As spraying one's perfume or deo can add concerns to the edibles stored there, people are accepting this trend to make the washroom sheets their deodoriser.

