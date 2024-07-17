Bizarre! Chicken Shop Owner Ties Crow With Rope Over Its Cawing, Frees Bird As Hundreds Of Crows Gather Above Market; VIDEO Viral

Chicken Shop Owner Ties Crow With Rope Over Its Cawing, Frees Bird As Hundreds Of Crows Gather Above Market | X

Ambedkar Konaseema District, Tatipaka: In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the daily market of Tatipaka in Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh, a cruel chicken shop owner tied an innocent crow to a string. The incident began when the shop owner, irritated by the incessant cawing of a crow, decided to tie the bird with a rope to silence it.

A video of the incident hit the internet and the video has since gone viral on social media. The crow's distress call, however, triggered an unexpected response. Within a short span of time, hundreds of crows gathered at the market, creating a deafening noise with their cawing. The continuous racket caused significant disruption, leaving other shopkeepers and market-goers in a state of distress.

Unable to bear the overwhelming noise, the other shopkeepers faced considerable inconvenience and pleaded with the chicken shop owner to release the crow. Realising the unintended consequences of his actions, the shop owner had no choice but to untie the crow and set it free.

The Tatipaka market has since returned to its usual hustle and bustle, but the memory of the crow commotion remains fresh in the minds of those who witnessed it. This unusual incident has sparked conversations about the relationship between humans and urban wildlife, highlighting the sometimes unforeseen repercussions of human actions on animals.

Local authorities and wildlife experts are urging residents to find humane and non-disruptive ways to handle wildlife conflicts, emphasising the importance of coexistence and understanding.