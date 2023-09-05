Biohazard Alert! Delta Flight From US To Barcelona Forced To Turn Back Due To Passenger's Diarrhea

Have you thought of paying a hefty amount to board a flight and landing at the same destination after flying for a few hours? On Friday, the passengers of Delta Airlines Airbus A350 faced an unusual situation, where a Barcelona-bound flight took off from Atlanta, Georgia, and landed back in Atlanta after flying for just 2 hours due to a passenger's severe case of diarrhea.

The incident occurred approximately 2 hours into the scheduled eight-hour journey from Atlanta, Georgia, to Barcelona, Spain, as per the Flightradar24 report.

The audio transmission from the flight deck was originally posted on Reddit by xStang05x and later shared on X by Thenewarea51, where a pilot can be heard telling air traffic control, ''This is a biohazard issue. We've had a passenger who's had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴



The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

The post on X also shows co-passenger queries regarding the flight taking the U-turn.

Delta officials confirmed the occurrence of a "medical issue" during the flight, leading to the emergency landing and subsequent cleaning. However, they did not disclose specific details regarding the nature of the medical incident.

While the identity of the passenger responsible for the incident remains unknown, all passengers and crew members were safely transferred to an alternate flight. Upon its return to Atlanta, the aircraft underwent a cleaning process, enabling passengers to reboard the same plane for their journey to Barcelona. This unforeseen delay resulted in the flight departing 8 hours later than originally scheduled, according to a Flightradar24 report.

It remains uncertain whether the passenger with the gastrointestinal issue was still on board when the flight eventually landed in Spain.

