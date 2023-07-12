 Bengaluru: Dramatic Video Of Aircraft Making Emergency Landing At HAL Airport In Nose-Down Position
HomeIndiaBengaluru: Dramatic Video Of Aircraft Making Emergency Landing At HAL Airport In Nose-Down Position

Bengaluru: Dramatic Video Of Aircraft Making Emergency Landing At HAL Airport In Nose-Down Position

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from the video showing the plane making an emergency landing | ANI

Bengaluru: A Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft on Tuesday made an emergency landing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport, Bangalore after developing a technical glitch with its nose landing gear, officials said. The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in Up position. At the time of incident, there were two pilots and no passengers were on board the aircraft, they said.

article-image

DGCA Statement

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an official statement, said, "A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector 'HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL' was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn't be retracted after take-off."

"The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in up position. There were two pilots, and no passengers were on board," the DGCA said.

A video of the incident shared by the DGCA shows aircraft safely landing on the runway.

What is ’Airturnback’ situation?

’Airturnback’ is a situation where an aircraft returns to land at the departure aerodrome without having initially planned to do so. The most common reason for ’Airturnback’ is an emergency or abnormal situation during or shortly after take-off, the most common being engine failure.

article-image

