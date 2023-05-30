 Karnataka: 2-seater training aircraft makes emergency landing near Belgavi, pilots sustain minor injuries
HomeIndiaKarnataka: 2-seater training aircraft makes emergency landing near Belgavi, pilots sustain minor injuries

Technical issues that arose throughout the flight led to the landing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
The aircraft involved in the accident | Twitter

A two-seater training plane that purportedly belonged to Redbird Aviation made an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Belagavi. Technical issues that arose throughout the flight led to the landing. Both pilots were brought to an Air Force hospital for treatment after suffering minor wounds.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

