IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft gets stuck on Leh airport runway, all commercial flights cancelled

ANI

The airport in Leh has been closed for commercial operations after the Indian Airforce's C-17 Globemaster aircraft got stuck on the runway on Tuesday.

The C-17 is facing serviceability issues after it landed at the Leh airport this morning and is in the process of being rectified.

The runway is expected to be made available for flying by tomorrow morning, according to IAF officials.

Domestic airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Vistara operate 10 flights to Leh every day.

“All flights have been cancelled for today and airlines will be informed if the runway could be operational as per schedule tomorrow,” an airport official said.