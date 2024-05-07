Mayawati 'Disowns' Nephew Akash Anand As Successor, Expels Him From BSP Post Until He Becomes 'Mature'

Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand | X

In a sudden and baffling development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) Chief Mayawati on Tuesday (May 7) expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party post and also "disowned" him as her successor until he becomes "mature".

Mayawati tweeted about her decision which is set to lead the political discourse in the coming days in Uttar Pradesh and national politics.

Her sudden announcement and action against Akash Anand, who was highly active in Nagina in the BSP stronghold ahead of Lok Sabha voting from the seat, has given rise to a number of speculations. There was no reaction from Akash Anand on his expulsion from the party.

