 Mayawati 'Disowns' Nephew Akash Anand As Successor, Expels Him From BSP Post Until He Becomes 'Mature'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMayawati 'Disowns' Nephew Akash Anand As Successor, Expels Him From BSP Post Until He Becomes 'Mature'

Mayawati 'Disowns' Nephew Akash Anand As Successor, Expels Him From BSP Post Until He Becomes 'Mature'

Mayawati tweeted about her decision which is set to lead the political discourse in Uttar Pradesh and national politics

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand | X

In a sudden and baffling development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) Chief Mayawati on Tuesday (May 7) expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party post and also "disowned" him as her successor until he becomes "mature".

Mayawati tweeted about her decision which is set to lead the political discourse in the coming days in Uttar Pradesh and national politics.

Her sudden announcement and action against Akash Anand, who was highly active in Nagina in the BSP stronghold ahead of Lok Sabha voting from the seat, has given rise to a number of speculations. There was no reaction from Akash Anand on his expulsion from the party.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

Needle Left In Newborn's Thigh In MP's Neemuch, Allege Parents

Needle Left In Newborn's Thigh In MP's Neemuch, Allege Parents

Mayawati 'Disowns' Nephew Akash Anand As Successor, Expels Him From BSP Post Until He Becomes...

Mayawati 'Disowns' Nephew Akash Anand As Successor, Expels Him From BSP Post Until He Becomes...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Does Kansa's Role, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Does Kansa's Role, Says CM Mohan Yadav

VIDEO: 105-Year-Old Sumariben Gets Standing Ovation As She Enters Polling Booth To Vote In Gujarat's...

VIDEO: 105-Year-Old Sumariben Gets Standing Ovation As She Enters Polling Booth To Vote In Gujarat's...