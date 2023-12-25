Bihar: Mother Lies Down On Rail Tracks With 2 Kids; All Miraculously Escape Unhurt After Train Passes Over Them; Chilling Video Surfaces

Viral video from Bihar's Barh railway station |

Patna: A woman and her two children had a miraculous escape as they emerged unhurt after the New Delhi-bound Vikramshila Express 'ran over' them at the Barh railway station in Bihar on Saturday. Video from chilling incident surfaces:

Incident from Barh railway station, Patna

The incident took place when the woman along with her husband and two minor children came from Begusarai to the Barh railway station in Patna district to catch the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila super fast train. They were standing on platform No. 3 when the train arrived.

Husband enters train, others slip into platform-rail track gap

As the train had a large number of passengers in the general compartment, the husband managed to enter but his wife and two children failed. They fell under the platform and at the same time, the guard gave the green signal and the train started moving.

Miraculous escape unhurt

The woman took both the children on her lap and lay down still between on the railway track. They miraculously came out unhurt after the train left the platform. The women and the children were rescued by fellow passengers while the husband jumped from the running train and reached there.