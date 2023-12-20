Indore: Stuck In Tracks, Car Crushed By Train

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major train accident was averted in the wee hours of Tuesday, when a car stuck on railway tracks was crushed by a speeding train at an illegal crossing. Luckily, all four occupants of the car, driven by a retired armyman, managed to escape with minor injuries. The railway protection force (RPF) has registered a case against the armyman.

The incident took place close to the Super Corridor Over-Bridge, wherein the work of Metro Train Project is undergoing. RPF inspector Rakesh Kumar, Indore Railway Station informed that the incident occurred between 5:30 am to 5:45 am. Dinesh Parihar, an ex-army man and resident of Scheme No 136 Vijay Nagar area was coming from Ujjain after visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Actually, he had to cross the railway track by using the railway over bridge (ROB) but was trying to pass below the bridge, taking a short cut. Owing to the metro work, the rough terrain went above the railway track. When Parihar was driving the car parallel to the railway track, his car fell on the track. At the same time, New Delhi-Indore weekly special (20958), which runs via Fatehabad Ratlam came on the track and crushed the car. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train.

‘Luckily, despite the car being crushed, all 4 family members of Dinesh Parihar, including his wife and two children, escaped with minor injuries. Parihar sustained some injuries in his head. Out of fear, he escaped from the spot along with his family. After a few minutes, he came back to the spot to have a look at the condition of his vehicle. RPF personnel, who rushed to the spot, brought him to the RPF Station and lodged a case under section 154, 174 and 147 of the Railway Act.

The sections are linked to reckless driving, creation of hurdle on the railway track and disrupting train traffic. He was released from the police station, as the sentence under the section is below 7 years, RPF Inspector Kumar added. Khemraj Meena, PRO of Ratlam Division, informed that the accused was driving the vehicle on unauthorised passing, because there was no level crossing (LC). The RPF is conducting further action in the case. Meena, cautioned the public to not follow such illegal path to drive vehicles along the railway track.