Bihar: Man Jailed For Sexually Abusing Widowed Sister-In-Law Marries Her In Prison

Ai-generated image | FPJ

Madhubani: An unusual incident has come to from light in Bihar's Madhubani. A man accused of sexually abusing his widowed sister-in-law married her in jail under court orders on Tuesday. The jail was transformed into a wedding venue, according to the Times of India.

The jail authorities arranged the wedding, with staff serving as witnesses and other inmates acting as the groom’s guests.

The accused filed a bail application in the Patna High Court, which was granted on the condition that the lower court verify the marriage between the couple before accepting the bail bond. Following this order, the accused applied to the lower court for permission to conduct the marriage.

The groom has been identified as Badri Yadav and the bride as Geeta Kumari.

What Was The Case?

Geeta's husband passed away in 2022, after which she and Badri grew closer and began living together. However, a dispute reportedly prompted Geeta to file a complaint against Badri in June last year at the local Women's Police Station, leading to his judicial custody.

Badri allegedly sexually exploited Geeta multiple times. She became pregnant several times and terminated the pregnancies after taking medication. When she refused to abort another pregnancy, Badri allegedly assaulted her, according to ABP News.

After the arrest, Yadav filed a bail plea, which was only to be granted after he would have married the complainant.

Similar Incident

Earlier in May, Supreme Court facilitated a wedding between a man convicted of rape, sentenced to 10 years in prison and the survivor after both expressed their willingness to tie the knot.