Bihar News: Denied Sex For 2 Years, Muzaffarpur Woman Files FIR Against Husband | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Muzaffarpur: In a bizzarre case that has come to light from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, a woman has lodged an FIR against her husband for not having physical relations. Mahila Thana police have named six people including the husband. The police have started investigating the matter. The victim hails from a village in Lalganj police station area of ​​Vaishali district.

In the FIR lodged at the police station, the victim said, "I was married on 31 May 2021." After marriage I went to my in-laws' house. My husband did not have physical relations with me till two years of marriage. Then I told my in-laws. But I got no help from them. When I confronted my husband I was abused and assaulted and when I decided to go back to my parents' place, they threatened to kills me."

Police probing the matter

Police said despite counselling the status remained the same and hence a case has now been registered. Police further said that all the versions and claims are been verified and investigated. The police have registered an FIR under sections 341, 323, 498A, 379, 504, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim reportedly tried seeking help in a bid to end the marriage and go back to her parents house in Vaishali district. However she claims of being threatened of dire consequences if she attempts to escape her husband's house. The victim claimed that she left no stone unturned in trying to find a solution which could peacefully resolve the issue however nothing could be worked out and she was reportedly facing abuse and assault which went beyond her capacity of tolerance. Finally the victim decided to seek police's help to escape the traumatic situation in which she claims to be stuck since 2021 when she got married.