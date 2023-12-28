Bihar Shocker: Mutton Shop Owner Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Muzaffarpur; Visuals Surface

Mutton Shop Owner Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Muzaffarpur | Twitter

Patna, December 27: A man was gunned down near Rambagh Chowk in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Afrosh Khatri, an owner of a Mutton shop in Rambagh Chowk.

The victim died on the spot

Eyewitnesses said that he was on the way to his shop when two bikers approached him and shot at him twice. The victim died on the spot. Following the incident, local residents forced traders to shut the market. They blocked the road and burnt tyres.

बिहार में गोलियाँ ऐसे मारी जाती है जैसे टॉफ़ी बाँटी जा रही हो।



अपराधियों का तांडव थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा, ताजा वारदात मुजफ्फरपुर से आई जहां कारोबारी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई है, बाइक सवार दो बदमाश आए, 2 गोलियां मारीं और मौके से भाग निकले। pic.twitter.com/egGwnrRQTm — Pratyush Kanth प्रत्यूष कंठ 🇮🇳 (@PratyushKanth) December 28, 2023

The Police are trying to control the situation

“We have received information about the murder of a person in Rambagh Chowk and our team visited there. We are trying to control the situation as well as making efforts to identify the accused,” said Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Mithanpura police station.

The actual reason for his murder is not ascertained yet

“The actual reason for his murder is not ascertained yet. We are taking statements of the family members to find some clues about the attackers and the conspirators. The victim is a resident of Ramraji locality,” Kumar said.