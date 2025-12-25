 PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Cathedral Church Of Redemption In Delhi, Shares Message Of Peace & Compassion; VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi, offering prayers and sharing messages of peace, love and compassion. He extended Christmas greetings to citizens and highlighted harmony inspired by Jesus Christ’s teachings. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also conveyed Christmas wishes.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Cathedral Church Of Redemption in Delhi | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi. The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for PM Modi. It was carried out by Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi. The Prime Minister also shared videos and photos of his visit to the Church.

“Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society,” the Prime Minister wrote in one of his X posts.

“May Christmas bring renewed hope, warmth and a shared commitment to kindness. Here are highlights from the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption,” PM Modi said in another X post while sharing the video of his visit.

The Prime Minister also wished citizens on the occasion of Christmas. “Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society,” he said.

Over the last few years, PM Modi has been regularly attending programmes connected with the Christian community.

During Easter in 2023, he attended a programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi. On Christmas in 2023, he hosted a programme at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in Delhi.

In 2024, he attended a dinner at the residence of Minister George Kurian and also a programme hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

Meanwhile, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also greeted people on Christmas.

“Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas, overflowing with hope, love and kindness. May Christ's message inspire us to build stronger, more caring communities, and may his teachings strengthen our bonds and promote lasting peace,” he wrote on X.

