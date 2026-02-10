NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Jharkhand Migrant Workers Stranded In Dubai, Seeks Report

NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that at least 14 migrant workers from the Giridih, Hazaribagh and Bokaro districts of Jharkhand have been stranded in Dubai.

Reportedly, a company engaged in transmission line work had employed them and seized their passports to block their journey back home. Their wages have also not been paid. The workers have appealed to the Government of Jharkhand to facilitate their safe return to India.

NHRC issues notices

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the state Chief Secretary and the Head of the State Migrant Workers Control Room (MWCR), calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Allegations of exploitation

According to the media report, carried on February 3, 2026, one of the stranded labourers informed over the telephone that the company deducted most of their salary to recover the amount incurred initially to purchase their air tickets from India to Dubai. Reportedly, the company is charging for their accommodation, and the workers do not even have money to purchase food for themselves.

