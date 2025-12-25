Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Mahamana'

By: Sunanda Singh | December 25, 2025
Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya was an Indian activist, scholar, journalist, and educational reformer who played a crucial role in India's Independence movement.
On his 664th birth anniversary on Thursday, December 25, 2025, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him, which are mentioned in the next slides:
Madan Mohan Malaviya was born in 186. He was one of the most prominent leaders of India's freedom struggle and was widely respected for promoting Indian culture, values, and education.
His efforts to foster national unity during a critical phase of the independence movement.
Pandit Madan Mohan always believed that education is the foundation of self-reliance. He founded Banaras Hindu University in 1916, blending modern scientific education with India's ancient cultural and spiritual traditions.
He was born in 1861 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Malviya was president of the Indian National Congress three times, and he was also the founder of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.
Pandit Malviya was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna. He also founded a highly influential English newspaper, The Leader.
