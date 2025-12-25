 'Deeply Pained': President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Deaths In Karnataka Bus Fire
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Deeply Pained': President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Deaths In Karnataka Bus Fire

'Deeply Pained': President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Deaths In Karnataka Bus Fire

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep grief over a tragic bus accident in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district in which at least nine people were killed after a sleeper bus caught fire following a collision with a speeding truck. She conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu | (Photo Courtesy: X)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her condolences to the families of those killed in a bus accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least nine people were killed when a sleeper bus burst into flames after it was hit by a speeding truck in Chitradurga district early Thursday. The bus was carrying 32 passengers and most of them were burnt alive, according to police.

President Droupadi Murmu's Tweet

"Deeply pained by the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which has led to the loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
'Ek Aur Iconic Gaane Ki Aisi Taisi Kar Di': Kartik Aaryan Dances To Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye In Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Netizens Upset - Watch Video
'Ek Aur Iconic Gaane Ki Aisi Taisi Kar Di': Kartik Aaryan Dances To Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye In Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Netizens Upset - Watch Video
'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In Heartfelt Drone Show
'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In Heartfelt Drone Show
Good News For IT Techies: Infosys Boosts Fresher Salaries With Packages Up To ₹21 Lakh
Good News For IT Techies: Infosys Boosts Fresher Salaries With Packages Up To ₹21 Lakh
NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At bridge.nios.ac.in
NIOS Extends Deadline For Primary Teacher Education Bridge Course Till January 19, 2026; Apply At bridge.nios.ac.in

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pentagon Flags China's Claim Over Arunachal Pradesh As 'Core Interest'

Pentagon Flags China's Claim Over Arunachal Pradesh As 'Core Interest'

PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Cathedral Church Of Redemption In Delhi, Shares Message...

PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Cathedral Church Of Redemption In Delhi, Shares Message...

Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Mahamana'

Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Mahamana'

'Deeply Pained': President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Deaths In Karnataka Bus Fire

'Deeply Pained': President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Deaths In Karnataka Bus Fire

Chhatisgarh: Mob Barges Into Magneto Mall In Raipur; Christmas Decorations Vandalised | VIDEO

Chhatisgarh: Mob Barges Into Magneto Mall In Raipur; Christmas Decorations Vandalised | VIDEO