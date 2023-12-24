Bihar Crime: AIMIM Local Leader Arif Jamal Shot Dead In Siwan By Bike-Borne Assailants; Accused Still At Large

AIMIM Leader Arif Jamal Shot Dead In Bihar's Siwan | X

AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader Arif Jamal was shot dead by criminals near Kutub Chhapra roundabout under Hussainganj police station area in Siwan district on Saturday night.

A very sad incident has happened in Siwan, the former district convenor of #AIMIM late Arif Jamal Saheb has passed away.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون

have been shot by criminals at their fast food shop.



In Siwan, criminals are committing crimes without fear and the… pic.twitter.com/KOeZyRa7sT — فرقان احمد خان🇮🇳 (@Khan7865F) December 23, 2023

Culprits opened fire at the AIMIM leader, said police

Police said that three motorcycle-borne outlaws wearing masks opened fire on AIMIM leader Jamal when he was standing outside his fast food shop. Jamal, who had also contested assembly elections in the past, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Siwan after his preliminary treatment at Sadar Hospital.

बिहार में बदमाश बेखौफ हत्या कर रहे है!



बिहार के सीवान में बदमाशों ने AIMIM के जिलाध्यक्ष आरिफ जमाल की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी!



आरिफ जमाल अपनी दुकान पर बैठे हुए थे, तभी एक बाइक पर सवार तीन अज्ञात बदमाश आए और आरिफ जमाल को गोली मार दी! pic.twitter.com/f4Njtu0EW7 — Sadaf Afreen صدف (@s_afreen7) December 23, 2023

SIT has been formed for further probe

Meanwhile, SIT has been formed to probe the murder case. Eyewitnesses claimed that criminals made good their escape by brandishing firearms. Assailants opened three rounds of fire as one bullet hit Arif's stomach, they added.

Search ops underway

Siwan's SP, Shailesh Kumar Sinha, said the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained as assailants were being identified. Raids are being conducted to catch culprits, he added.