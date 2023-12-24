Bihar Crime: AIMIM Local Leader Arif Jamal Shot Dead In Siwan By Bike-Borne Assailants; Accused Still At Large

AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader Arif Jamal was shot dead by criminals near Kutub Chhapra roundabout under Hussainganj police station area in Siwan district on Saturday night.
Culprits opened fire at the AIMIM leader, said police
Police said that three motorcycle-borne outlaws wearing masks opened fire on AIMIM leader Jamal when he was standing outside his fast food shop. Jamal, who had also contested assembly elections in the past, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Siwan after his preliminary treatment at Sadar Hospital.
SIT has been formed for further probe
Meanwhile, SIT has been formed to probe the murder case. Eyewitnesses claimed that criminals made good their escape by brandishing firearms. Assailants opened three rounds of fire as one bullet hit Arif's stomach, they added.
Search ops underway
Siwan's SP, Shailesh Kumar Sinha, said the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained as assailants were being identified. Raids are being conducted to catch culprits, he added.