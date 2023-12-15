 Bihar Crime: Assailants Shoot Dead Undertrial 'Chote Sarkar' Outside Danapur Court; Shocking Video Surfaces
Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Accused caught by mob and handed over to police after they opened fire at an undertrial prisoner | ANI

Patna, December 15: A notorious criminal Abhishek alias Chhote Sarkar, who was an accused in several cases including murder, loot and extortion, was killed on Danapur court premises on Friday where he was brought to the court to be presented before the judge.

Superintendent of Police (West), Rajesh Kumar, said that a number of criminal cases had been filed against Abhishek at Bihta police station. He said that two assailants opened fire from pistols, leading to the death of the undertrial prisoner on the spot. Both assailants have been arrested as police recovered four empty cartridges as well as the pistol from the spot.

The undertrial was brought to Danapur Court from Beur Model Jail to be produced in the court.

Sources said that an intensive interrogation of shooters was underway to know if they opened fire on the undertrial prisoner at the behest of somebody or acted independently in executing the crime.  

Patna City SP Rajesh Kumar says, "Abhishek Kumar aka Chote Sarkar was attacked by two people who shot at him in Danapur court. Further investigation is underway. Abhishek Kumar passed away in the attack. Two accused taken into custody."

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

