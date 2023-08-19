Bihar Journalist Murder: 4 Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Dainik Jagran Reporter Dead In Araria |

Bihar: In a shocking turn of events on Friday morning, Vimal Kumar Yadav, a journalist associated with Dainik Jagran, was tragically shot dead at his residence in the Araria district of Bihar. The incident has sparked a wave of outrage in the area, prompting local authorities to swiftly respond.

The incident has led to the identification of eight individuals as suspects in the case. Of these, four - Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav, and Umesh Yadav - have been arrested by the police. Two more accused, Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav, are currently lodged in Araria jail and are under police custody for further investigation. The remaining two accused are currently at large, as reported by the Bihar Police.

Details On The Shooting Incident

Vimal Kumar Yadav was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Prem Nagar, Raniganj, Araria. The assailants, riding on a motorcycle, lured him out of his home and shot him, leaving him fatally wounded. Despite prompt medical attention, Yadav succumbed to his injuries. This incident has left his wife, 15-year-old son, and 13-year-old daughter in a state of shock and grief.

This tragic incident comes against the backdrop of a broader context, with reports indicating that Vimal Kumar's brother was also murdered in 2019. He was the sole witness in that case, which has prompted investigators to consider potential connections between the two cases. While initial probes are focused on this angle, law enforcement agencies have initiated a rigorous investigation to uncover the motive behind Vimal Kumar's murder.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bihar CM Assures Thorough Probe

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as an unfortunate and distressing event. He has instructed officials to launch a thorough investigation into the matter. Kumar's body has been transported to Araria Sadar Hospital for postmortem examination. The police are committed to uncovering the truth behind the journalist's murder and ensuring justice is served.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)