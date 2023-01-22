Bihar: 2 female cops beat elderly teacher with sticks, get arrested after video goes viral | Twitter

Bihar: Two women constables allegedly thrashed an elderly teacher with sticks on Friday at Bihar's Kaimur district. The victim, identified as Naval Kishore Pandey, is an English teacher at Delhi Police School in the Parmalpur village of Bhabua district. The video of the incident went viral on the internet. WATCH:

The victim is identified as #NawalKishorPandey of #Barhuli village.



The two women police constable suspended for three months after a video showing them beating a senior teacher went viral. The incident was reported from #Bihar's #Kaimur district.pic.twitter.com/ocQuzjD9SH — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 21, 2023

Superintendent of Police of the district, Lalit Mohan Sharma, took cognisance of the matter and sought a report from the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) within 24 hours.

Narrating the incident, the teacher said, "I was going home from school on a bicycle. While crossing a road at Jaiprakash Chowk, the women constables said something to me, which I ignored and moved forward. Later, they stopped my bicycle from behind and began accusing me of abusing them. They soon started hitting me with sticks. I was hit 20 times." The incident took place at 3 pm. The teacher received injuries on hands and legs.

While speaking to ANI, SP Sharma said, "As soon as the matter came to our notice, we asked the DSP of the area to investigate into the matter and submit the report within 24 hours." Looking at the preliminary investigation, the SP said that strict action will be taken as soon as the report is received.

Read Also Yet another slapping incident in Noida: Video of woman repeatedly slapping security guard goes viral

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)