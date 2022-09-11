Yet another slapping incident in Noida: Video of woman repeatedly slapping security guard goes viral

The footage, being CCTV, lacks any audio, and therefore the reason behind the altercation remains unknown | Video screengrab

In the latest incident of the over-privileged misbehaving in Noida, a video has gone viral on social media showing a woman verbally abusing and physically assaulting a security guard.

The footage, being CCTV, lacks any audio, and therefore the reason behind the altercation remains unknown. However, News18 reported that the woman who slapped the guard is a professor by profession and the incident has been reported to the police.

The case comes under the Phase 3 Police Station in Noida, and the society’s name is Cleo County.

In August, a woman was arrested by the Noida police for assaulting an e-rickshaw driver, whose rickshaw allegedly brushed past her car, denting it. The video of the woman slapping the man repeatedly and screaming at him was shared by several people on social media , with many tagging the police and asking them to take action against her.

Also in August, a woman named Bhavya Rai was arrested for an incident which occurred at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown Society in Sector 128.

Rai allegedly got involved into an argument with the security guards over a delay in opening the gates of the society. In the video, she can be seen grabbing one of the guards and slapping him. She also made some indecent gestures and was heard abusing them.

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media, following which an FIR was registered against her.