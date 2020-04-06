'Bhakti aur pagalpan mein adhik antar nahi hota': Kunal Kamra's Ramayanesque jibe at 9 baje 9 minute theatrics

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and gathered at their balconies and windows, lighting candles, diyas and turning on their mobile phone torches on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.
While most of the Indians were following PM Modi's appeal and maintaining social distance as advised, some gathered on to the streets and took out processions along with flaming torches. Some even burst crackers and fire accidents were also reported.
Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared an edited clipping from Ramayan - the show which is breaking all TRP records even since its re-airing amidst the lockdown.
In the clip, a saint is seen saying, "Bhakti aur pagalpan mein adhik antar nahi hota, sansarik drushti se dekho toh bhakt pagal hi jaisa dikhai deta hai."
Watch Video:
A Twitter user called it "the best video on the internet". "This is Lit. Literally," said actor Ali Fazal. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Not only the citizens, but also the politicians also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and lit candles and diyas. Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ramnath Kovind were some of them who posted pictures and videos lighting diyas and candles.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.
