'Bhakti aur pagalpan mein adhik antar nahi hota': Kunal Kamra's Ramayanesque jibe at 9 baje 9 minute theatrics

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and gathered at their balconies and windows, lighting candles, diyas and turning on their mobile phone torches on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

While most of the Indians were following PM Modi's appeal and maintaining social distance as advised, some gathered on to the streets and took out processions along with flaming torches. Some even burst crackers and fire accidents were also reported.

Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared an edited clipping from Ramayan - the show which is breaking all TRP records even since its re-airing amidst the lockdown.

In the clip, a saint is seen saying, "Bhakti aur pagalpan mein adhik antar nahi hota, sansarik drushti se dekho toh bhakt pagal hi jaisa dikhai deta hai."

